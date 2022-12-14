Adults-Only Luxury Lodge Opens In Vic Falls￼

A new luxury adults-only (no children under 16) lodge, Shongwe Oasis Boutique Lodge & Spa, has opened two kilometres from the Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe.

The lodge’s 19 guest rooms comprise 13 double deluxe rooms with bath and shower, three honeymoon suites with outdoor and indoor baths, showers and a private garden. There are also three triple rooms, all with bath and a shower. Facilities include an outdoor infinity pool with in-pool loungers and Jacuzzi, beauty spa, and a restaurant and bar.

The lodge is family-owned and managed by Jamie Henson who is behind Shongwe Lookout, one of the town’s most popular lodges.

Having developed Shongwe Lookout four years ago as a family-friendly lodge, Henson said it was time to focus more on couples and honeymooners.

“We were familiar with the idea of an adults-only lodge because it works really well overseas. I had noticed we didn’t have one here in Victoria Falls, so that’s when the idea behind Oasis came about.

“We really want to be able to offer couples celebrating a special anniversary, or honeymooners, or just those looking for some special time together, the ultimate in relaxation and pampering.”

Shongwe Oasis partnered with Mvula Spa to create an on-site spa focused on high-end boutique treatments for guests, including hot-stone massages, couple’s massages, bathing therapies and paraffin wax treatments.

The lodge is twenty kilometres from Victoria Falls International Airport and airport transfers can be arranged. All Victoria Falls activities are sold via the lodge’s front desk.

Source: tourismupdate.co.za

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

