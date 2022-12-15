Fastjet To Launch Kariba, Hwange Routes In March 2023

Low-cost airline, Fastjet Zimbabwe will introduce scheduled flights to resort towns of Kariba and Hwange National Park in March next year as it continues to increase air connectivity among the country’s most sought after tourism destinations.

Commencing late March 2023, the new services will connect Harare and Victoria Falls to Kariba Airport and Hwange National Park Airport with scheduled flight connections using Embraer E120, 30-seater turboprop aircraft.

“We continue to demonstrate our commitment to the growth of tourism and the sustainability of air services in the markets we serve. The addition of these leisure destinations will greatly support our vision,” said Fastjet Zimbabwe spokesperson Nunurai Ndawana.

“The Embraer E120 is a robust turboprop aircraft designed for domestic operations, offering customers a pressurized cabin with spacious legroom and overhead baggage space. We intend to align our timings to schedule our flights in such a way that we offer customers the flexibility and convenience of multiple frequencies per day,” added Ndawana.

Kariba and Hwange will add to fastjet’s domestic destinations of Harare, Bulawayo, and Victoria Falls, as well as provide straightforward connectivity for international customers flying in from Johannesburg via Victoria Falls to and from Kariba.

In addition, Fastjet Zimbabwe Chief Commercial Officer Vivian Ruwuya said the new flights will be supported with onward connections on Mack Air / South West Aviation into the Hwange National Park, the lodges of the Kariba eastern basin and the camps and operations in Mana Pools and the lower Zambezi.

“Mack Air with South West Aviation will be developing a new hub at Kariba, along with their existing hubs in Victoria Falls and Harare to support these seamless connections to and from fastjet’s services,” said Ruwuya.

Fastjet has been gradually expanding its footprint on the domestic and regional air space in the past decade and seem to have accelerated its expansion in the last two years. It currently offers international flights from Harare, Bulawayo and Victoria Falls to Johannesburg in South Africa, and from Victoria Falls to Mbombela (Kruger) Nelspruit Mpumalanga in South Africa and Maun in Botswana.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

