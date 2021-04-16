Afriskills In Road Asset Management Workshop

Local skills development firm, AfriSkills, has announced that it will be holding a talent development and knowledge sharing workshop

for local authorities on road asset management between 2 and 3 June 2021 at Hotel Flamboyant, Masvingo.

The announcement comes at a timely moment following President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s yesterday announcement in which he acknowledged that the country’s roads are in a state of emergency to whose end the government has committed ZW$33.6 billion “to rapidly rehabilitate 10,000 kilometres of Zimbabwe’s roads.”

Speaking to this publication, organizers of the event stressed the importance of the program towards equipping infrastructure development professionals with modern technological skills.

“This Road Asset Management training course is designed to improve the understanding of the applicable methods, tools and techniques for road data acquisition and analysis in order to improve the system of road construction and maintenance in line with the latest trending developments in technology,” AfriSkills regional programs consultant Lloyd Chikati said.

He added, “The program seeks to emphasize the needs to create a Sustainable Road Asset Management System, where the investment and revenues can enable the road network expansion, cost reduction and even increase revenues, therefore transforming the roads from Capital Investment Projects into Capital Revenue Projects.”

The workshop will be addressed by veteran engineer, Bernard Musarurwa who has over 36 years of post-graduate experience in civil engineering projects together with Lloyd Chikwiramakomo who holds a Bachelor of Science honours degree in Geographic Information Science and Earth Observation (GIS).

Among those expected to attend are Project Managers, Highway and Road Engineers, Town Planners, Engineering Inspectors, Traffic and Transportation Planners, Traffic and Transportation Engineers, Incident Response Team Managers, Application Designers, Law Enforcement Professionals, IT Professionals.

Interested parties are advised to contact Lloyd Chikati on +263 71 825 8715 and WhatsApp or email [email protected]