All Set For Castle Lager Tankard

THE country’s most prestigious horse racing event, the Castle Tankard, will returned on the 7th of May this year at Borrowdale Park and racecourse in Harare for its 62nd edition.

Brewer, Delta Corporation through its flagship brand, Castle Larger injected US$ 50 000 into this year’s edition which is see a total of 13 horses take to the track.

Speaking at the final acceptance for horses intended to compete at the event Delta Beverages Marketing Manager Lagers, Kundai Mawema said the company was happy to sponsor this year’s edition once again after a disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic since 2020.

“Today is an important day in the country’s horse racing calendar as we launch the 62nd edition of the Castle Tankard promotion. The race is the first ever sponsored horse race in Africa and remains the most prestigious in the country,” said Mawema

Final Castle Tankard entries are , Finchatton, Lilly Blue, Holy Land, Mr Greenlight, Only Him, Wantage, Armstrong, Bugatti Blue, True Beauty, Love The View, Cittrusdal, Heir Line and Three To Tango.

The premier race will be run over 2 000 metres at Borrowdale Racecourse.