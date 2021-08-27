Arrested War Vets Released In The Middle Of The Night

Zimbabwean police on Friday 27 August 2021 set free nine liberation war veterans whom they had arrested and detained for allegedly protesting against low pension payouts.

The liberation war veterans, who were arrested on Wednesday 25 August 2021 by Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers, were charged with participating in a gathering with intent to promote public violence, breaches of peace or bigotry as defined in section 37(1)(a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

ZRP officers accused them of staging a protest on Wednesday 25 August 2021 outside Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube’s offices in Harare, where they held placards inscribed “Pay war veterans they deserve please we are human beings. #Mthuli we are tired of bread crumbs like Lazarus.”

The nine liberation war veterans namely Isso Madzivanyika, Nyasha Manyana, Daphne Kanoti, Shoorai Nyamangodo, Faith Chamanda, Ruvimbo Sphyina Maphosa, Jordan Nderezina, Maron Mabvunzaneyi Mazikana and Wonderful Sabarauta were expected to appear in court on Friday 27 August 2021.