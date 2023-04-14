Baba Harare Pulls Out Of Star FM Awards

Popular Jiti crooner Baba Harare, born Braveman Chizvino, has rebuffed his nomination in the upcoming fifth edition of Star FM Listeners’ Choice Awards.

Baba Harare had been nominated in the Album of the Year category for his latest project Zimbabwean Giant which has been on high rotation over the last couple of months since its release.

Writing on social media, Baba Harare requested Star FM to withdraw his nomination as he feels there are more deserving artists for the category than him.

“Thank you very much Star FM and the listeners for the nomination. I feel honoured. However due to my own personal reasons, I don’t feel worthy of the nomination.There are other great acts/ artists who should have graced the center stage but sadly aren’t in any category. So I wish my nomination to be withdrawn. Thank you once again for the opportunity,” he said on social media.

Baba Harare was nominated in the same category as Feli Nandi, Freeman, Minister Michael Mahendere and Voltz JT for Izwi, David And Goliath, Getting Personal With God 4 and Life of Muvhimi respectively.

Meanwhile, Star Fm awards are not strange to such a conundrum. In its inaugural edition, Zimdancehall chanter Killer T went ballistic, demanding the removal of his name from the nominations list. His argument was that there was no monetary value of the awards.

