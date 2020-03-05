CBZ Rebrands

Zimbabwe’s largest bank by deposit, CBZ Holdings has launched a new visual identity as part of its revamped corporate strategy, the bank has said.

The old logo, with a rectangular shape and a 3D red and orange ‘button’ has been replaced by a solid red circle with the initials “CBZ” stamped in white.

““In line with global standards, CBZ Holdings’ new logo has been refreshed by dropping the restrictive and dated rectangular shape. The 3D red and orange ‘button’ has been transformed into a timeless solid red circle. The circle symbolizes unity, wholeness and infinity. In this case, it speaks to our ability to protect and grow clients’ wealth and continued provision of innovative products – all premised on a solid foundation,” Group Executive Marketing and Corporate Affairs, Matilda Nyathi said.

“The bold font on the acronym CBZ denotes confidence and strength. It is rendered in a lowercase sans serif font – a modern and elegant font – that conveys simplicity and approachability. Since this is a logo refresh and not a break from our rich heritage, the red and blue colours were maintained in the new visual identity,” he added.

The coming in of a new Chairman, Marc Holtzman in September last year has given impetus to CBZ to shape a new corporate strategy.

As part of its front-foot strategy, the Group is introducing new technological business enablers including chip and pin cards for all account holders, enhanced digital proposition on internet banking and CBZ Touch, customer experience led processes and more financial convenience.

“The brand refresh programme will be done in a phased approach starting this March. The rebranding programme will cover hundreds of assets and infrastructure, including bank branches, ATMs, forms, offices, online platforms, websites, business cards, uniforms and other CBZ collateral,” the bank said in a statement.

The brand refresh will be supported by CBZ’s sponsorship of events including the flagship CBZ Marathon which takes place at Old Georgians in Harare this coming Sunday.