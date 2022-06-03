CCC A Mimic Of Our Party, Says Opposition Leader

United Zimbabwe Alliance (UZA) has accused Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) of copying everything they had laid down when they launched their political party.

Speaking during a press conference Friday morning, UZA President Elizabeth Valerio said she launched her party in 2021 and adopted yellow color and as well as the citizens at heart mantra.

“Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) is a mimic of what we have already done,” she said.

Valerio described her party as a citizens’ engagement platform dismissing the idea of a coalition ahead of the watershed 2023 presidential elections.

“We urge people to join our political party rather than join a fragmented, divergent group of parties and start a new mission. We focus on putting the citizens first rather than leading and letting the citizens follow.

“It brings all Zimbabweans together to build our country, build our communities. No one is coming to save us. The people know what we want. We know the work that has to be done. We can do it. Only Zimbabweans can build Zimbabwe. United Zimbabwe Alliance as a citizens’ engagement platform comes at a time when there is no other political party with an agenda that is genuinely for the people of Zimbabwe,” she said.

She said her party would set up 30 companies in various sectors of the economy before the next elections.

UZA participated in the March 26 by-elections where it fielded parliamentary candidates for Kwekwe Central and Harare East among others.

The party performed dismally as it failed to garner more than 100 votes in all the areas it contested.