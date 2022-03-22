fbpx
Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Chamisa Threatens Life-Sentence For Corrupt Individuals

Opposition leader, Nelson Chamisa Sunday declared that his government will enact a law that jails anyone convicted of corruption for life behind bars.

Chamisa noted that high levels of corruption are robbing the country of around US$1.8 billion in revenue due to shoddy business deals by those in power.

“Corruption has killed the country. US$1,8 billion is lost through illicit financial flows and the billions are being enjoyed by a few individuals.  When we get into power, corruption charges will attract life sentences,” Chamisa said.

He added that his government will be tasked with reversing any deals acquired fraudulently before prosecuting implicated individuals.

“The first thing we are going to do is to review all decisions that were not made or done in the national interest.  If the deals are not helping the country, we will reverse them,” he said.

On economic revival, Chamisa said his government would dollarize the economy and after stabilising it, re-introduce the local currency backed by gold.

The opposition leader has been on a whirlwind campaign trail around the country to drum up support for his aspiring members of parliament and councillors ahead of this weekend’s by-elections.

