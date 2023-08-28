Chamisa Rejects Mnangagwa Re-election

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has rejected Presidential election results announced by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) saying the process was flawed.

On Saturday evening, ZEC chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba declared the Zanu PF candidate President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the winner of the Presidential election.

In an address to journalists in Harare on Sunday, Chamisa asserted his party was surprised the Mnangagwa had been announced the winner.

“We have won this election. We are the leaders. We are even surprised why Mnangagwa has been declared a leader. We knew we were going into a flawed election. We have a flawed voters roll, a flawed delimitation report. We had a flawed ballot. It was a flawed electoral environment,” said Chamisa

He accused President Mnangagwa of orchestrating a series of electoral coups through the ballot.

“What is our next step? There is going to be a change in Zimbabwe. Whether Zanu PF people want it or not? It’s not going to be easy, but there shall be a change. Mr. Mnangagwa knows that he has performed a coup since 2008—a coup on the ballot; 2017 a coup on the elected leader; 2018 a coup on the ballot. He has repeated again in 2023, a coup on the ballot.

“You can’t survive this for too many times. This time, no further! We have drawn a line in the sand. We will not allow you to abuse people. You are not the last person in Zimbabwe,” Chamisa declared.

Addressing journalists at State House yesterday morning, Mnangagwa challenged those who are aggrieved to approach the courts.

The opposition leader’s speech comes in the wake of the controversial 2023 presidential election, which international observers have closely scrutinized.

Speaking to journalists following his re-election President Mnangagwa said those aggrieved should approach the courts.

“Those who feel the race was not run properly should know where to go to,” he said.

Chamisa said he would embark on a diplomatic offensive to address the alleged electoral theft.

