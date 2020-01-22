Chamisa Talks Tough On Corruption, Incompetency

Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader Nelson Chamisa has threatened to fire inactive Members of Parliament (MP) and corrupt official that the party is taking a no-nonsense approach to cleanse the party of corruption and incompetence.

Addressing thousands of party members who gathered in Mbare to listen to his Agenda 2020 address, Chamisa said he wants the party to be active and work towards addressing challenges facing people.

“We do not want MPs who are lazy and do not work for the position that they won in elections. MPs must go back to the community because you work for the people who elected you,” said Chamisa.

He also threatened party officials in local authorities against corruption saying supporters will soon have a hotline where whistle-blowers will be able to report any unsanctioned dealings.

“We will take a no nonsense approach to dealing with integrity, excellence and accountability to cleanse our leadership against corruption and incompetence in the zones we lead.

I am awaiting verified feedback from the Integrity and Accountability Panel, led by Advocate Thabani Mpofu. This panel’s work is to position our councils according to expected and acceptable standards of excellence. The corrupt will be identified and removed from office,” said Chamisa.