Chief Charumbira’s ‘Non Violence’ Remarks Hailed

Election watchdog, the Election Resource Centre (ERC) has hailed Chiefs Council president, Chief Fortune Charumbira for denouncing politically motivated violence in his recent public address in Masvingo.

The controversial and partisan traditional leader has in the past declared that chiefs should align with the ruling party, Zanu-PF, and in some cases advocating for violence against opposition members.

In his address during the burial of Mbuya Chifamba in ward 11 of Masvingo District last week, Chief Charumbira urged people to remain united and peaceful in their political activities.

“Political parties come and go but our relationship as a people will remain forever and ever,” said Chief Charumbira.

He further stated that each person must be allowed to exercise his or her democratic right to campaign or vote for a political party of choice.

“We are relatives in this community therefore those who come to a campaign must not leave us divided or in hatred.

“We know political parties during elections time they come with vote-buying and empty promises. That should not divide us. Each person should vote as per his or her choice” he said.

In a statement Monday, ERC said Chief Charumbira’s remarks are welcome as they seek to unite a highly polarized nation.

“The ERC welcomes the pronouncements made by Chief’s Council President Chief Fortune Charumbira denouncing politically motivated violence during elections, an end to the politicisation of food aid as well as the call for citizens to be united.

“ERC has been engaging all electoral stakeholders to ensure a level playing field for the attainment of credible, free and fair elections in Zimbabwe.

“The ERC applauds the Chief’s position at a time when the country is gearing up for impending by-elections and the 2023 Harmonised elections. The ERC encourages traditional leaders to uphold the dictates of the law and continue to unite communities,” the statement reads.

However, Chief Charumbira continues to be in contempt of a 2018 High Court order (HC 1718/18) which ordered him to withdraw public comments made in support of ZANU-PF.

On 23 February 2018, the Election Resource Centre (ERC) submitted a High Court application against Chief Charumbira citing the comments he made during a National Council of Chiefs calling on all traditional Chiefs to support ZANU-PF were illegal.

He has since refused to retract his utterances as per the court’s orders.

The ERC said Charumbira should: “Be exemplary as the President of the Pan African Parliament to comply with the dictates of the Constitution of Zimbabwe as directed by the High Court of Zimbabwe in 2018 following his partisan statement in support of ZANU PF which promotes an uneven political and electoral playing field.”