Zimbabwe Risks Breaking What Little Still Works in Healthcare

Zimbabwe’s healthcare system is already fragile. Public hospitals are under pressure, medical professionals continue to leave the country, and ordinary families are increasingly being priced out of quality care.

Yet at precisely the moment the country should be strengthening healthcare coordination and investment, policymakers are considering reforms that could destabilise one of the few remaining structures keeping parts of the private healthcare system functional.

The debate around proposed amendments to Statutory Instrument 330 of 2000 is no longer just a technical regulatory dispute between the government and medical aid societies. It has become a much bigger question about whether Zimbabwe fully understands the economics of healthcare — and the risks of dismantling systems before credible alternatives exist.

At the centre of the controversy is a proposal that would effectively restrict medical aid societies from owning or investing in healthcare infrastructure such as hospitals, pharmacies, laboratories and clinics.

On paper, the argument sounds reasonable. Medical aid societies, some argue, should simply pay for healthcare rather than participate directly in providing it.

But healthcare systems do not function neatly on paper.

Healthcare is not like buying groceries or airtime. It is an interconnected ecosystem where financing, infrastructure, staffing, pricing, logistics and service delivery constantly influence one another. Once one part weakens, the entire system absorbs the shock.

And that is precisely why many of the world’s strongest healthcare systems have moved toward integration — not fragmentation.

In the United States, Kaiser Permanente’s integrated model combining insurance, hospitals and doctor networks has long been studied for its ability to align healthcare financing with service delivery while containing long-term costs. Singapore, widely regarded as operating one of the world’s most efficient healthcare systems, relies heavily on coordinated relationships between healthcare financing and infrastructure investment.

Across Europe, countries like Germany and the Netherlands have spent years building integrated care systems designed to improve efficiency, cost control and patient outcomes. Even Britain’s National Health Service — hardly a market-driven system — has aggressively pursued integrated care reforms after years of fragmentation exposed inefficiencies and duplication.

The global direction is unmistakable: healthcare systems survive through coordination.

Zimbabwe now appears poised to move in the opposite direction.

What makes this particularly dangerous is that Zimbabwe’s healthcare sector is operating inside an economy already characterised by high inflation, shrinking household incomes, unstable currency conditions and widening inequality. Under such conditions, healthcare financing systems require even greater coordination to remain sustainable.

Medical aid societies are not investing in hospitals and pharmacies simply for empire-building. They are trying to maintain influence over the cost structures driving healthcare delivery.

Without that leverage, healthcare funders warn, providers could begin setting prices with little restraint while medical aids continue carrying the financial burden.

That imbalance matters.

Because once healthcare financing systems lose the ability to negotiate costs effectively, ordinary citizens eventually absorb the consequences through higher subscriptions, reduced coverage, delayed treatment and collapsing affordability.

And Zimbabwe has seen this story before.

The country’s funeral assurance sector offers a surprisingly revealing example. Funeral assurance companies long ago evolved beyond merely selling policies. Many now own funeral parlours, transport fleets, memorial parks and burial infrastructure.

Few policymakers object to that vertical integration.

Why? Because the economics are obvious.

A low-cost funeral policy becomes impossible to sustain if every component of service delivery depends entirely on third-party providers charging uncontrolled market prices. Integrated systems help stabilise costs, preserve affordability and ensure operational continuity.

Healthcare financing operates under exactly the same logic — only with far higher stakes.

The difference is that when funeral systems fail, families suffer temporary distress. When healthcare systems fail, societies absorb long-term human and economic damage.

That concern is already being raised by healthcare stakeholders themselves.

In submissions presented before Parliament, First Mutual Health warned that the proposed amendments could trigger “reduced healthcare access and service availability,” “reduced healthcare investment and supply capacity,” and “increased pressure on public health facilities.”

Another submission by Bonvie Medical Aid Scheme and Vivat Health Solutions warned that under the proposed framework, healthcare providers could effectively set unchecked pricing while medical aids lose negotiating power.

Those warnings should alarm policymakers far more than they currently appear to.

Because healthcare markets rarely self-correct in favour of affordability.

Once costs begin escalating beyond what employers and households can sustain, the damage spreads quickly. Employers cut medical coverage. Families postpone treatment. Healthcare professionals migrate. Public hospitals become overwhelmed. Investment slows. Service quality deteriorates.

The collapse is rarely dramatic at first. It happens gradually — through rising waiting times, shrinking access, empty pharmacies, exhausted nurses and widening inequality between those who can afford private care and those who cannot.

Eventually, the burden returns to the state.

And Zimbabwe’s public healthcare system is already struggling to absorb its current pressures.

None of this means the healthcare sector should escape scrutiny. Concerns around governance, transparency and accountability are legitimate. Parliament has every right to regulate the industry and protect consumers from abuse.

But there is a critical difference between reforming a system and crippling the structures that help keep it operational.

Policy should not be driven by appearances or ideological assumptions about what healthcare systems are supposed to look like. It should be driven by outcomes.

The real question lawmakers must answer is brutally simple: will ordinary Zimbabweans have more affordable, accessible and reliable healthcare after these reforms — or less?

If policymakers cannot answer that convincingly, then Zimbabwe risks dismantling one of the few stabilising mechanisms still holding parts of the healthcare system together.

And in a country already battling economic fragility, institutional strain and widening healthcare inequality, weakening healthcare coordination without a credible replacement is not reform.

It is a gamble.

One Zimbabwe can ill afford.