Court Restores Three ZIMURA Board Members in Leadership Dispute

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

The Zimbabwe Music Rights Association (ZIMURA) says the High Court has reinstated three of its board members after they successfully challenged their dismissal.

In a statement, the association said the High Court granted a provisional order on 6 May restoring Alexio Gwenzi, First Farai Batani and Evelyn Natsai Moyo to the board with immediate effect.

The three had contested a decision by the Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs to terminate the entire ZIMURA board in March.

“The effect of this important court result is that Alexio Gwenzi, First Farai Batani and Evelyn Natsai Moyo have been reinstated with immediate effect to continue to run the affairs of ZIMURA until the court process is finalised,” the association said.

According to ZIMURA, the court suspended the minister’s administrative decision issued on 26 March pending the final determination of the case.

The ruling also allows the reinstated board members to continue carrying out their duties without interference while implementation of the dismissal remains on hold.

ZIMURA called on members, clients, stakeholders, law enforcement agencies and the media to cooperate with the restored leadership.

“This leadership remains deeply committed to the effective, transparent, and efficient collection and distribution of royalties to the very musicians and rights holders the Association was founded to serve,” the organisation said.

The association described the ruling as “a legal affirmation of the will of ZIMURA’s membership” and warned against any attempts to disrupt the board’s operations.

It also expressed concern over what it called “false and malicious information” circulating on social media saying the claims were intended to destabilise the organisation.

“These reckless statements are intended to destabilise ZIMURA and harm the welfare of its members,” the association said.

ZIMURA said it remained committed to strengthening royalty collection and distribution despite recent internal disputes.