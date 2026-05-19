Ebola Death Toll Climbs to 131 as Outbreak Spreads Across Borders

The deadly Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has claimed at least 131 lives with over 513 suspected cases recorded as health authorities battle to contain the rapidly spreading virus.

Officials in the DRC say infections are now being reported across a wider geographical area heightening fears of a broader regional health crisis.

Confirmed cases have emerged in Nyakunde in Ituri Province, Butembo in North Kivu and the eastern city of Goma signalling an alarming spread of the disease.

The outbreak has also crossed borders with neighbouring Uganda confirming two Ebola cases and one death according to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The World Health Organization has since declared the outbreak caused by the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus a public health emergency of international concern warning that the crisis could escalate if urgent containment measures are not strengthened.

Despite growing concerns, the Congolese government has moved to reassure citizens saying response teams are intensifying efforts to trace contacts and investigate suspected infections while urging the public to remain calm.

Meanwhile, an American doctor working in the DRC has tested positive for Ebola prompting international concern over possible wider exposure.

Medical missionary group Serge identified the doctor who is expected to be transferred to Germany for treatment.

The group said two other doctors exposed while treating Ebola patients remain symptom-free and are observing quarantine measures.

Reports indicate at least six Americans may have been exposed to the virus during the outbreak although the CDC has not confirmed the exact number.

The agency said it is facilitating the “safe withdrawal” of a small group of affected Americans from the DRC.

The United States has responded by issuing its highest Level Four travel advisory against travel to the DRC and introducing stricter health screening measures for travellers from affected countries including Uganda, DRC and South Sudan.

According to the CDC, travellers arriving from affected regions will be monitored while non-US passport holders who have recently travelled to outbreak zones could face entry restrictions.

The WHO has, however, clarified that while the outbreak constitutes a global public health emergency, it does not yet meet the threshold of a pandemic.

The agency warned the situation could be “much larger” than current figures suggest with a significant risk of regional spread.

Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention chief, Jean Kaseya urged communities to follow strict public health protocols particularly during funerals warning that unsafe burial practices could fuel further infections.

“We don’t want people infected because of funerals,” Kaseya said, referencing lessons from the devastating 2014–2016 West Africa Ebola outbreak that killed more than 11,000 people.

Neighbouring countries are already tightening surveillance.

Rwanda says it has strengthened screening at border posts with the DRC as a precautionary measure while Nigeria says it is closely monitoring developments.

Health authorities continue to urge countries in the region to strengthen preparedness, surveillance systems and cross-border screening to prevent further spread of the deadly virus.