Warriors Welcome Back Munetsi for London Tournament

French based Warriors midfielder Marshall Munetsi marks a return to the national team after he was named in a 23-member squad that is set to play in the Unity Cup set to take place from 26 to 31 May at The Valley in London.

The four-team tournament will feature Nigeria, India, Jamaica and Zimbabwe.

Munetsi, who is currently enjoying a rich vein of form at Paris FC in France was overlooked for the 2025 AFCON on the pretext that he was injured by then national team coach Mario Marinica.

Munetsi was also left out in the subsequent matches that Marinica was in charge including a tournament played in Botswana in March and there was no explanation for his exclusion.

After being excluded from the 2025 AFCON, the 29-year-old penned an emotional Facebook post, expressing his feelings over the exclusion.

Munetsi last played for the Warriors on 13 October 2025, when they lost 1-0 to Lesotho in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Head coach Kaitano Tembo announced a largely foreign-based squad for the UK tournament, with the return of Munetsi and Kadewere likely to excite Zimbabwean supporters.

Widely regarded as one of the Warriors’ most dependable performers, Munetsi is expected to play a central role as Tembo rebuilds momentum within the squad.

Meanwhile, Kadewere’s return offers Zimbabwe added attacking quality.

The forward, now playing in Greece, has long been viewed as one of the country’s most technically gifted attackers and could provide the cutting edge the Warriors have often lacked in recent outings.

Their comeback comes at a crucial moment for Zimbabwe, as the national side seeks to strengthen combinations and sharpen competitiveness ahead of future continental assignments.

The squad also includes senior figures such as captain Marvelous Nakamba, defenders Jordan Zemura and Divine Lunga as well as striker Prince Dube.

Tembo appears to have opted for a balance of established internationals and emerging talent, drawing players from leagues across England, Scotland, France, South Africa and beyond.