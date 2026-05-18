Health Commission Promises Better Staffing and Ethics

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

Health Service Commission says it is working to ensure the country has enough qualified and ethically driven healthcare workers to deliver quality services nationwide.

Deputy Chairperson Dr Rugare Abigail Kangwende said the commission was focused on building a health workforce that is adequately staffed, motivated and fairly distributed across the country.

Speaking on the commission’s mandate, Dr Kangwende said access to healthcare was a constitutional right for all Zimbabweans, making the availability of trained health personnel critical to national development.

“All citizens of Zimbabwe have the right to healthcare and providing a health workforce is key to the provision of healthcare,” she said.

She said the commission was responsible for ensuring there were enough skilled health workers to provide both basic and specialist services, while maintaining high standards of professionalism and ethics.

“The Health Service Commission is tasked to ensure that we have adequate numbers of well-qualified, well-motivated health workers that are equitably distributed across the country,” Dr Kangwende said.

She added that professional ethics remained central to improving service delivery and strengthening the country’s healthcare system.

Addressing concerns over drugs and substance abuse, Dr Kangwende described the situation as troubling and called for coordinated action among government institutions.

“It is unfortunate that this is happening in Zimbabwe,” she said.

Dr Kangwende said the commission would advise the government on health-related issues, including working with the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) to address the growing challenge.

“It is our duty to advise His Excellency, the President, on health matters. We will engage relevant authorities to ensure this never happens,” she said.

She said the commission remained guided by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s call for collaboration among state institutions in serving citizens.

“We are mandated to help the people of Zimbabwe and to carry out our task with nobility, working together as different arms of government,” she said.