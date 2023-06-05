COMESA Summit and Business Forum to Focus on Economic Integration

The Common Market for East and Southern Africa (COMESA) will hold its 22nd Summit and a high-level Business Forum in Lusaka, Zambia, from June 6-8, 2023.

The summit, held under the theme “Economic Integration for a Thriving COMESA Anchored on Green Investment, Value Addition and Tourism” will also see Zambia assume the leadership of the bloc.

In a statement, COMESA said the theme was motivated by the need to address the current regional and global economic and trade dynamics, including the effects of COVID-19, which especially affected tourism-dependent economies.

“The prevailing geopolitics that continue to affect global supply chains, such as the conflict in Eastern Europe, high debt burden, and extreme weather conditions, among others, continue to weigh heavily on regional economies,” the statement said.

“Hence, the theme was designed to rally COMESA Member States on key areas of focus in dealing with these challenges to ensure the COMESA regional integration agenda remains on track.”

The summit will be preceded by the 16th COMESA Business Forum on June 7. The Business Forum will focus on engaging public and private stakeholders on solutions that will propel and transform COMESA into competitive and sustainable growing economies for regional and global trade and investment expansion post COVID-19.

“The high-level dialogue will be led by a Presidential Round Table, where the Heads of State and Government will discuss with private sector stakeholders on the measures to accelerate recovery of COMESA Member States from COVID-19, focusing on green investment, value addition and tourism,” the statement said.

“The recommendations of the Business Forum will form part of the COMESA Business Declaration to be presented to the 22nd Summit of COMESA Heads of State and Government.”

The summit and Business Forum are expected to attract over 2,000 delegates from COMESA Member States, the private sector, development partners, and other stakeholders and will also provide an opportunity for member states to review the progress made in implementing the bloc’s treaty and its protocols.

