COVID-19: Average Daily Infection Rate Goes Down

The country has recorded a decline in new COVID-19 infections and deaths following a comprehensive response by government and partners.

Briefing the media during the post cabinet briefing yesterday, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services said the number of new infections decreased during the week with an average of new cases dropping to 10 per day from 19 recorded in the previous week.

“The number of new infections decreased during the week under review. The daily average of new cases dropped to 10 per day from 19. This is attributed to the comprehensive response by the government. There has been a general decline of COVID-19 cases reported in schools. The Ministry of Health and Child Care remains on high alert to contain any surges in COVID-19 cases in learning institutions,” said Mutsvangwa.

As at 11 October 2021, Zimbabwe’s cumulative COVID-19 cases stood at 131 875 with 125 479 recoveries and 4 643 deaths.

The active cases decreased from 1 504 cases to 667 cases. As of 11th October, 2021, a total of 3 176 744 people had received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 2 417 442 their second across the country. This translates to a national coverage of 37.3% for the first dose and 28.3% for the second.

Mutsvangwa added that Ministry of Health and Child Care dispatched a team to Chitungwiza City to raise awareness and ramp up vaccination efforts and uptake by residents in the largest dormitory town of Harare.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe is expecting a delivery of 5 000 000 syringes in November 2021 which will compliment the 13 243 200 COVID-19 vaccines which have so far been procured.