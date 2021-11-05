ED Optimistic Of Improved Relations With Britain

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is optimistic that relations between Zimbabwe and the western bloc, particularly the UK government will soon improve and foster re-engagement.
Zimbabwe and the UK government’s relations took a turn during the botched land reform program which instigated human rights violations as well highly disputed elections that have thwarted democratic principles.
Speaking after his recent COP26 appearance in Glasgow, Scotland, Mnangagwa claimed that there is a chemistry developing between Zimbabwe and the UK.
“Imagine powering up your e-vehicle in South Africa or even further afield with solar power generated in Zimbabwe.
“But again, this will take important action to make it a reality, it will take a step change. Zimbabwe will need to improve the investment environment for mini-grids and off-grid systems and it will need to implement the new policy framework it has developed as well as solve foreign currency issues to unlock the millions of renewable energy investment dollars which are ready to come in,” she added.