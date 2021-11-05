ED Optimistic Of Improved Relations With Britain

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is optimistic that relations between Zimbabwe and the western bloc, particularly the UK government will soon improve and foster re-engagement.

Zimbabwe and the UK government’s relations took a turn during the botched land reform program which instigated human rights violations as well highly disputed elections that have thwarted democratic principles.

Speaking after his recent COP26 appearance in Glasgow, Scotland, Mnangagwa claimed that there is a chemistry developing between Zimbabwe and the UK.