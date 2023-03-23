Enzo Ishall To Contest In ZANU PF By-elections

The Zimbabwean political scene is abuzz with excitement as a new name has entered the fray: the renowned Zimdancehall sensation, Enzo Ishall. Born Kudzanai Mamhare, the musician has thrown his hat into the ring and is set to compete for a seat in the internal elections of the ruling party, ZANU PF.

Slated for this Saturday, the 23rd of March 2023 the primaries present a critical opportunity for aspirants to secure their place in the party and represent it in the much-anticipated 2023 Harmonised Elections, the date of which remains unannounced by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Originally planned for the 18th of March, the primary elections were postponed due to the overwhelming number of CVs from 2,858 applicants.

Among the hopefuls are several Zimbabwean celebrities vying for political positions, including musician Sandra Ndebele and music producer DJ Levels.

Enzo Ishall, who spent his formative years in Sunningdale, will be running in the same constituency.

However, Zimbabweans have expressed a wide range of emotions following the news of Enzo Ishall’s bid for political office. Social media platforms are teeming with discussions and speculation on the impact the musician-turned-politician will have on the political landscape.

