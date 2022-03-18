ERC Condemns Assault of Chamisa Supporter

The Election Resource Centre (ERC) has condemned the assault of prominent Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) supporter Godfrey Karembera commonly known as Madzibaba Veshanduko by the police yesterday.

Karembera who is now facing charges of disorderly conduct was allegedly assaulted by members of the police in Harare Central Business District (CBD) yesterday.

The ERC castigated the assault saying the heavy handedness of the police officers on Karembera casts a dark picture on the impending March 26 by-elections.

“The ERC condemns the brutality unleashed on Godfrey Karembera popularly known as “Madzibaba Veshanduko”, a prominent Citizens for Change Coalition (CCC) activist whilst in Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRPs) custody. The ZRP has a duty to protect and not harm citizens, despite their political affiliations. Section 53 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe states that “no person may be subjected to physical or psychological torture or to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.

“The referred conduct of the police is deplorable, illegal and must be challenged to ensure no further perpetuation of the illegality is experienced again in Zimbabwe. The heavy handedness of the police officers is not only illegal in Zimbabwe but goes against regional and international instruments. The alleged police brutality paints a dark picture for Zimbabwe as the country prepares for the March 26 2022 by-elections and the 2023 Harmonised elections. Harmony, peace and absence of violence will ensure active citizen participation in electoral processes,” said ERC

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police, Karembera is alleged to have used abusive language to the police who were trying to stop him from engaging in unsanctioned political activities in the CBD.

Karembera is currently admitted at a local hospital where he is receiving treatment after suffering severe injuries on his back and legs.