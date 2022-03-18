Minister’s Property Attached Over US$13k Debt

The Minister of State in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Davison Marapira is set to lose property over a US$13 250 debt owed to Lyonais Investments (Private) Limited of Chiredzi.

In a warrant of execution dated 22 February 2022, the High Court directed the Sherrif of Zimbabwe to attach Marapira’s moveable property at his Lamote Farm in Masvingo.

“You are required and directed to attach and take into execution the movable goods of Davison Marapira the above-mentioned respondent of Lamote Farm, Masvingo and of the same cause to be realised the sum of US$13 250 being the outstanding capital debt payable at the prevailing rate together with legal costs in the sum of US$1 000 payable at the prevailing rate and also all other costs and charges of the applicant in the said suit duly taxed according to the law on the 17th of February 3022, in the sum of ZWL322 225 besides all your costs thereby incurred,” part of the letter reads.

Lyonais Investments has already attached a Green John Deere tractor, Trailer Bullperd, John Deere 6170M Tractor which was all due for auction on March 16 until Marapira pleaded through his representatives, Makiya and Partners Legal Practitioners, to suspend the hammer.

“Our client pleads with yours that the attachment and removal pencilled for 18 March 2022 be suspended on the following conditions; That our client pays RTG$52 000.00 into Chadyiwa and Associates bank account by close of business 25 March 2022; Our client pays the full and final agreed legal costs in cash at your offices in the sum of USD$4,500.00 on or before 31 March 2022.

“Our client pays in cash USD$5 125.00 on or before 31 March 2022 and the balance on capital debt being Five Thousand One Hundred and Twenty- Five United States Dollars payable on 30 April 2022; Our client pays USD$700.00 in cash at your offices on or before 31 March 2022 being your travelling and sheriff facilitation fee ref Masvingo.”

In 2019, Marapira was again dragged to court by the same complainant after he allegedly failed to deliver 600 cement bags.