European Union Election Observation Mission in Zimbabwe to Impartially Assess The Electoral Process

HARARE, 18 July 2023 – Following the formal invitation from the Government of Zimbabwe, the European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) to the 2023 Harmonised Elections has started its work.

EU EOM Chief Observer Mr. Fabio Massimo Castaldo, a Member of the European Parliament, stated: “The deployment of this mission is a strong sign of Zimbabwe’s and the EU’s commitment to supporting genuine and transparent elections. We are here to achieve common goals with the people and the institutions of Zimbabwe. We will observe and analyse elections, and our tested methodology ensures that there won’t be any interference in the process by our side.”

The EU EOM’s mandate is to conduct an independent, impartial and comprehensive analysis of the entire election process, before, on and after the election day. The EU EOM will also assess the extent to which the process complies with Zimbabwe’s national law and international and regional standards for democratic elections. “EU observers will also focus on the level playing field for contesting candidates and parties, the electoral administration, the campaign environment, the conduct of traditional and social media, voting, counting and the tabulation of results. We will remain in the country well beyond election day to observe the post-electoral environment”, said Chief Observer Castaldo.

A core team of 11 analysts arrived in Zimbabwe from 8 July 2023. They will be joined by 46 long-term observers and 44 short-term observers. On election day the mission will be supplemented across the country by locally recruited short-term observers, drawn from embassies, and a delegation from the European Parliament. The EU EOM comprises on election day over 150 observers from EU member states as well as Canada, Norway and Switzerland.

