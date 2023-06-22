fbpx
Thursday, June 22, 2023
Excel Elevators to Launch Otis Distributorship in Zimbabwe
Business
0 Comments

Excel Elevators to Launch Otis Distributorship in Zimbabwe

Excel Elevators, a leading provider of vertical transportation solutions, is set to launch its new distributorship of Otis elevators, escalators, and spare parts in Zimbabwe on July 7th, 2023, at The Venue in Avondale.

Addressing media, Excel Elevators Managing Director Engineer Ivan Savala said the distributorship arrangement means that his company will be able to offer Zimbabwean businesses and consumers the best in class elevators and escalators.

“The distributorship arrangement means that Excel Elevators, riding on the back of Otis will offer the industry the best elevators and escalators in the industry,” said Savala.

Otis, known for its high-quality and reliable products, is one of the leading global manufacturers of elevators and escalators, and its return to the Zimbabwean market is a major boost for the country’s construction industry.

Excel Elevators also affirmed that it will be offering genuine Otis spare parts for existing elevators in Zimbabwe in a bid to extend the life of these elevators and ensure that they continue to operate safely and efficiently.

