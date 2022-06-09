Fastjet Introduces Double Flight To JHB

Fastjet Zimbabwe yesterday announced that it is introducing a second daily flight service from Victoria Falls to Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport in South Africa.

The additional service will operate every day using the airline’s 50-seater Embraer Regional Jet ERJ145 aircraft. Flights are scheduled to depart from Johannesburg to Victoria Falls at 09:55, with the return departing from Victoria Falls at 14:35.

Fastjet remains positioned to continue as a key player in the contribution of tourism development in the Southern African region. This daily service will boost the continued resumption of tourism and trade activities in the area.

Fastjet Zimbabwe spokesperson, Nunurai Ndawana, said, “We continue to support the development of Victoria Falls as a regional tourism hub by providing the much-needed seamless connections between the region’s top destinations. The second daily service between Victoria Falls and Johannesburg is in addition to our recently introduced service between Victoria Falls and Mbombela (Nelspruit) Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport and Maun in Botswana effective from the 30th of June 2022”.

“Working closely with our industry partners we continue to record growing demand for travel to the region. These second daily flights have been designed to provide international tourists arriving or departing from Johannesburg with additional options and seamless connections into the Victoria Falls”.

All fastjet fares include baggage allowances and no cost flexible change options, with the airline recently having announced an extension to the Flexible Change policy until the end of September 2022. Inflight customers can enjoy comfortable seating, generous legroom, and inflight snacks as part of the onboard experience.