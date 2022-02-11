Feruka Oxy-Acetylene Gas Unit Nears Completion

MUTARE- The Verify Engineering oxy-acetylene gas unit at its Feruka plant, in Mutare will be commissioned before year end as construction works at the site nears completion, a top government official has said.

Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Professor Amon Murwira said pending finalization of construction work, current feasibility tests are indicating that the gas unit will provide stimulus for local industry growth.

Speaking on the sidelines of an ongoing strategic planning meeting for the ministry, Professor Murwira said finer details of the plant, including its capacity would be revealed by the President Emmerson Mnangagwa when he commissions the plant.

He said the oxy-acetylene is the realization of the innovation drive towards mobilizing domestic resources to link the growth of the private sector to the education sector and create a vibrant base to attract foreign investment.

“Feruka here is a prime example of the strides we are making internally to stimulate internal growth that is linked to our education sector. I might not divulge several details but this year before August the plant will be commissioned and details will be released by the His Excellency when he commissions the plant.

“We are close to the process of commissioning the first acetylene plant, I toured the plant and was impressed with the level of workmanship.

“Our focus for industrialization is on two streams, which is international investment plus internal investment because internal investment into your own innovations attracts other people, nobody wants to go to a place where things are dead,”

The Acetylene unit is part of the Feruka Gas plant, comprised of three identical units that produce liquid oxygen and gaseous oxygen for medical and industrial use that was set up in conjunction with the HIT.

Verify Engineering is a wholly owned Zimbabwean oxygen and nitrogen plant located in Feruka, Mutare operated under The Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education.

Last year an air separation unit (ASU) was launched at Feruka to support the country’s high demand for medical oxygen and also reduce its oxygen and industrial gas import bill funded by government according to Verify board chairman, Air Commodore Engineer Dr Edgar Kamusoko.

“This project was wholly funded by Government and it is manned by Zimbabwean engineers and technicians. The completion of this project also demonstrates Government’s commitment to develop its own technology and industries,” he said.

The Oxygen plant, has the capacity to produce 20 tonnes of gaseous oxygen, 16.5 tonnes of liquid oxygen and 2.5 tonnes of nitrogen per day. Verify Engineering is also working on other projects that include the establishment of coal-to-fertilizer and coal-to-fuel plants in Hwange.