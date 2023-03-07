Finance Managers In Court For Stealing Church Money

An Evangelical Fellowship of Zimbabwe (EFZ) employee Taurai Simango was arraigned before the Harare Magistrate Evelyn Mashavakure charged of stealing US$76 758-00 from the organisation.

According to the state, during the period from 30 January 2020 to September 2021 and on different occasions, Taurai Simango, who is EFZ Finance Manager misrepresented to the complainant that he had paid cash to different suppliers yet in actual fact he had not paid anything.

It is further alleged that to cover up his offences, Simango originated fake receipts purporting that he had obtained them from suppliers as proof of payment and tendered the receipts to the complainant.

The church then verified the receipts and was told that there were no such payments and the suppliers never rendered any service to the organization.

As a result of accused’s actions, the EFZ suffered an actual prejudice of US$76 758-00 and nothing was recovered.

Simango was granted ZWL$150 000 bail and remanded to 4 May for routine remand.

