Choreographer John Cole Announces Maiden UK Tour 

Multi-award-winning dance choreographer and performing artist John Cole is set to take the UK by storm with his sizzling moves and infectious energy between April 1st, 15th, and 29th.

The talented performer is set to embark on his maiden tour of the United Kingdom, bringing the ‘Dance with John Cole’ experience to dance enthusiasts and fans of all ages.

“I am thrilled to be taking my dance performances to the UK,” says John Cole. “I can’t wait to share my passion for dance with audiences from different cities around the UK.”

John Cole’s tour includes seven shows, with a performance at the annual SAMA Festival UK, which is supported by Y2K Entertainment Promotions.

“I am honoured to be a part of this incredible festival, and I can’t wait to share the stage with other big names from Zimbabwe,” says Cole.

Fans can catch John Cole’s thrilling performances at ‘Dance with John Cole’ events hosted at Stellah Entertainment Studios Royston.

“I’m excited to bring the ‘Dance with John Cole’ experience to Royston and share my passion for dance with local communities,” Cole says.

John Cole’s tour culminates with a performance at the Zimbabwe Heritage Festival in Milton Keynes on April 22nd.

“I’m looking forward to showcasing my dance skills to new audiences and spreading the love for Zimbabwean culture,” says Cole.

