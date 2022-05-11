Govt Commends Red Cross Society For Humanitarian Work

Government has applauded the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and Zimbabwe Red Cross Society for their humanitarian work in the country.

In a speech read on her behalf by Director in the Ministry of Defence, Ignatius Mvere during belated celebrations of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Day, Minister of Defence Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri said the voluntary organisations have been pivotal in reaching vulnerable populations and building stronger communities.

“Locally, in Zimbabwe the Red Cross is reaching thousands of vulnerable populations, building stronger communities through Food Security and Livelihoods, Water and Sanitation, Health and Social Services, Disaster Risk Management, Restoration and Maintenance of Family Links as well as First Aid and Nurse Aide Training services.

“The Government of Zimbabwe acknowledges the presence of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) which has been actively involved locally in humanitarian response since 1959. From the liberation war era through to independence and present day Zimbabwe, the organisation remains a part of our humanitarian response mix.

“On behalf of the Zimbabwean government, I want to acknowledge the symbiotic relations which we have with the Red Cross in our joint endeavors to alleviate human suffering. As a permanent member of the Civil Protection Unit, the Red Cross has been active in disaster response and development programmes at all levels and over the years,” said Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri.

She added “As the government of Zimbabwe and on behalf of the Ministry of Defence, we are very much encouraged by the good work which the Red Cross continues to champion in an impartial, neutral and independent manner. Humanity must always be the winner and we will always guarantee our support and the humanitarian space to execute your work.”

Speaking at the same occasion Zimbabwe Red Cross Society national president Edison Mlambo paid tribute to the dedication of volunteers and staffers.

“On this World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day, amid so much hardship, loss and uncertainty, we return to our founding principle of humanity and encourage people around the world to believe in the power of kindness. Within the Movement, let us always remind each other of what inspired us to be involved with the Movement in the first place, and recognize the commitment and dedication of our volunteers and staff,” said Mlambo.

The Zimbabwe Red Cross Society was established through an Act of Parliament in 1981 as an auxiliary to the Government of Zimbabwe’s humanitarian interventions and is administered through the Ministry of Defence as the primary role of the Red Cross is to augment army medical units.