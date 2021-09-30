fbpx

‘Govt Officials Abusing Authority To Facilitate Organised Crime’

By Tracy Ndlovu

Centre for Natural Resource Governance (CNRG) Director, Farai Maguwu has accused Zimbabwean government officials of abusing their authority to facilitate organised crime in country. This comes after a Chinese mining company, Heijin, has been pushing to evict hundreds of villagers in Murehwa, Mashonaland East province, after receiving a special mining grant to extract black granite on 300 hectares of densely populated land.

