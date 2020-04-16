Govt Targets 33 000 COVID-19 Tests By 30 April

The government is set to roll out mass COVID-19 testing and is targeting upto 33 000 people by end of April, a Health ministry official has said.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care has since instructed public and private hospitals to test for COVID-19 all admitted patients above 60 years old and all people who have been working during the lockdown period as part of their target to test 33 000 people by April 30.

In a circular to the public and private sectors, Permanent Secretary for Health and Child Care, Dr Agnes Mahomva said her ministry needed to test more people and generate sufficient evidence for programming of the COVID-19 pandemic in Zimbabwe.

“All people above 60 years of age admitted in hospitals who have chronic diseases that include asthma, hypertension, diabetes and heart diseases must be tested,” Mahomva said.

“People who have been working during lockdown and were interfacing with the community that include law enforcement officers, employees from service providers like retail businesses, petrol attendants and food outlets employees,” she added.

During a post-Cabinet briefing yesterday, Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services, Monica Mutsvangwa said government was grateful for the support received so far to help tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Cabinet expressed utmost gratitude to citizens, the corporate sector and co-operating partners for the support rendered both in cash and kind towards the fight against COVID-19,” Mutsvangwa said.

“A total of $21 390 733,04; US$47 million and R356 100 has been received to date, while pledges totalling $1 242 160 were made. On its part, government has disbursed $591 million to date towards the same cause,” she added.