Govt Satisfied With State of Preparedness Against Covid-19

Government has expressed satisfaction on the progress made in the fight against the deadly Coronavirus disease and confirmed receipt of assistance from corporates and other partners.

Addressing the 11th post cabinet press briefing yesterday, Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said government was satisfied with the work done in curbing the spread of COVID-19.

“Cabinet noted and approved a progress Report on the country’s preparedness and response to the Coronavirus Outbreak (COVID-19), which was presented by Honourable Vice President Mohadi, Chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Task Force on COVID-19 Outbreak. Cabinet lauded the level of preparedness in different provinces countrywide, which was reported to be at an advanced stage despite the general economic challenges experienced in the country” said Mutsvangwa

The report according to Mutsvangwa encouraged the mapping of screening and testing centres including establishment of isolation centres.

“Of note in the report were the mapping of the screening and testing centres as well as the establishment of isolation centres for severe to critical COVID-19 cases in Zimbabwe; the setting of a strategy to roll out an extensive testing programme for the COVID-19 throughout the country; the intensification of Personal Protective Equipment and Materials production as well as recruitment and training of staff”

Mutsvangwa said government will start the reproduction of Information Education and Communication (IEC) materials into 16 indigenous languages including sign language and Braille including instituting measure to ensure that returning residents are properly catered for.

She revealed that Government had received in excess of US$40 million in cash and kind from the corporate world and other partners.

“Cabinet expressed utmost gratitude to citizens, the corporate sector and cooperating partners for the support rendered both in cash and kind towards the fight against COVID-19. A total of ZW$21 390 733.04; US$47 million and R356 100.00 has been received to date, while pledges totalling ZW$1 242 160,00 were made. On its part, Government has disbursed ZW$591 million to date towards the same cause.

“In view of the aforestated, Cabinet agreed that two Statutory Instruments be promulgated to regulate and control the import of COVID-19 related materials, and all subsidised basic goods; that a wing of Parirenyatwa Hospital be renovated to house COVID-19 cases; that each province targets to test a specific number of people for COVID-19 per month, with a view to increasing the coverage of these tests; that a team of experts be constituted to research on issues pertaining to COVID-19 and other health-related matters, and proffer home grown solutions and advice to Government; and that the Task Force sub-committees ensure the implementation of the resolutions thereof,” she added

The country imposed a mandatory 21 day lockdown to curb the spread of the disease which has claimed three lives from the 23 confirmed cases as of yesterday.