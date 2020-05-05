Govt Urged to Enhance Transparency of COVID 19 Relief Funds

MUTARE- Transparency International Zimbabwe (TIZ) says while publication of donations received to fight Coronavirus is commendable government needs to do more to account for how the resources have been used.

In a press statement, TIZ said publication of donations is only the first step to upholding the public interest transparency and accountability to facilitate for resource tracking by various stakeholders.

It said this alone was insufficient without corresponding pronouncements on distribution and procurement processes including publication of public contracts and beneficial ownership of companies contracted.

The corruption watchdog also called for development of a robust whistleblower mechanism to facilitate the reporting of corruption and abuse of public office.

TIZ said it cajoled government to uphold constitutional provisions on the right to information held by the State through direct correspondence and lobbying to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, since the beginning of the lockdown.

“TIZ commends the Government of Zimbabwe (GoZ) for publicizing the donations received to fight and mitigate the spread of COVID19 in a weekly publication.

“Publicizing such information rightly responds to Section 62 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment no 20 Act, 2013 which recognizes the right to information held by the State or any government institution or agency in the interest of public accountability.

“Whilst acknowledging this as the first positive step in enhancing transparency and accountability TIZ calls for government to go a step further…” read part of the statement.

With accusations of rent seeking behavior, cronyism, corruption and opaque procurement arrangements prevalent, TIZ called for government to commit to a competitive and open bidding process.

TIZ said government should also endeavor to publish all public contracts and beneficial ownership of companies awarded contracts to supply goods or deliver services to mitigate risks such as collusion and overpricing.

“Government (should) publicize a distribution matrix of donations received. The distribution matrix remains one of the significant areas of focus for resource tracking. Publication of this, therefore, indicates government’s commitment to disseminating information of emergency relief funds and its efforts to strengthen transparency and accountability.

“The government should mitigate risks such as hidden contracts, overpricing and collusion on medical goods and services during the COVID19 pandemic.

“The government should therefore commit to, publishing all public contracts related to COVID19, using open and competitive bidding processes and publish the names and beneficial ownership information of companies awarded contracts,” said TIZ.

Adding that, “TIZ as a watchdog as a watchdog of corruption has noted with concern, cases of corruption and rent seeking behaviors from public officials…TIZ therefore encourages GoZ to come up with a whistleblower policy that protects such victims and witnesses of corruption.”