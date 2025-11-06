Half-Century Heroics and Bowling Brilliance Lift Southerns

By Kudzaishe Zvaguma

Southerns Women secured a convincing 27-run victory over Northerns Women in a tightly fought regional league encounter at Old Hararians Sports Club on Wednesday strengthening their push for tournament progression.

Sent in to bat, Southerns posted 135 for six in their 20 overs led by a composed half-century from Kate Ebrahim who struck 55 off 46 balls with six fours and a six.

She was supported by Chiedza Dhururu, contributing a brisk 21 off 17 deliveries to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Northerns’ chase never quite gathered momentum. Despite a spirited start, they were bowled out for 108 with two balls to spare.

Kelis Ndhlovu top-scored with 22 while Nomvelo Sibanda and Salem Museka chipped in with 15 and 9 respectively but the innings faltered under sustained pressure.

Southerns’ bowlers were relentless. Nyasha Gwanzura delivered a standout performance, claiming four wickets for just nine runs in her four overs.

Audrey Mazvishaya matched the wicket tally, finishing with figures of four for 17, while Christina Mutasa picked up two wickets to seal the win.

The result sees Southerns climb the standings as the league enters a crucial phase.

Northerns, meanwhile, will be looking to regroup quickly as they hunt for points in their remaining fixtures.