Hands Off Learners, Gvt Warns Schools

By Elishamai A Ziumbwa

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has warned schools against turning away pupils over unpaid fees insisting that no child should be denied their right to education because of financial hardship.

Harare Metropolitan Province Deputy Director for Primary and Secondary Education, Clifford Matara told 263Chat that schools must engage parents or guardians directly rather than punish learners.

“No child should be sent home for failure to pay levies or fees. Schools must deal with the parents, not the learners. Leave the learners alone,” Matara said.

He said children should not suffer consequences for circumstances beyond their control and pledged firm action against schools that disregard the directive.

“If we hear that a particular school is sending learners back home for non-payment, we go to the school, address the situation, and penalise the authorities involved,” he added.

Matara assured parents that the Ministry has the resources and personnel to monitor and respond to reports of violations.

He encouraged the public to report incidents directly to provincial education offices.

The intervention follows rising complaints from parents about schools allegedly sending pupils away or forcing them to sit outside during lessons for failing to pay fees.

The Ministry has condemned such practices as unlawful and warned they will not be tolerated.