WHO Declares DR Congo-Uganda Ebola Outbreak a Global Health Emergency

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Ebola outbreak linked to the Bundibugyo virus in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

The UN health agency said, however, that the outbreak does not meet the threshold of a pandemic emergency under international health regulations.

According to WHO, as of 16 May 2026, eight laboratory-confirmed Ebola cases, 246 suspected infections and 80 suspected deaths have been recorded in Ituri Province in north-eastern DRC.

The outbreak has affected at least three health zones — Bunia, Rwampara and Mongbwalu.

In neighbouring Uganda, authorities confirmed two Ebola cases in the capital, Kampala, on 15 and 16 May. One of the patients has died.

WHO said both individuals had recently travelled from the DRC and were admitted to intensive care.

A suspected case reported in Kinshasa, the DRC capital, was later ruled out after confirmatory testing returned negative.

Health officials have also raised concern over clusters of unexplained community deaths in Ituri showing symptoms consistent with Bundibugyo virus disease (BVD).

Suspected cases have been reported in both Ituri and North Kivu provinces, while at least four healthcare workers are believed to have died in circumstances linked to viral haemorrhagic fever.

WHO warned that the true scale of the outbreak remained unclear, citing gaps in surveillance and limited understanding of how known and suspected cases are connected.

The agency said the high positivity rate in initial samples, confirmed cases in Kampala and Kinshasa investigations, and increasing suspected infections and deaths in Ituri suggested the outbreak could be significantly larger than currently detected.

Regional risks remain high due to insecurity, humanitarian challenges, cross-border movement and the use of informal healthcare systems, WHO said.

Unlike the more common Ebola-Zaire strain, there are currently no approved vaccines or treatments for the Bundibugyo virus, heightening concern among health authorities.

WHO said the confirmation of cases outside the DRC underlined the risk of international spread, particularly in neighbouring countries with strong trade and travel links.

The organisation called for urgent international coordination to strengthen surveillance, improve prevention measures and support efforts to contain the outbreak.