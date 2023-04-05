Harare Acting Clerk Fights For Freedom

Harare City Council’s Acting Town Clerk, Engineer Phakhamile Mabhena Moyo, has taken steps to challenge his placement on remand following his arrest last week.

Moyo is facing charges of criminal abuse of office, as it is alleged that he illegally allocated 29 residential stands, using ratepayers’ funds to do so.

On the 19th of this month, Moyo will submit written submissions to the court, while the state is expected to submit its own response a week later. The case has revealed that, according to the court, a Member of Parliament, 14 councillors, and 14 council employees benefited from Moyo’s actions, as he directed the Finance Department to identify residential stands for council employees without lawful authority.

Represented by Obey Shava of the Shava Law Chambers, Moyo’s case was heard by Magistrate Stanford Mambanje.

The matter has drawn significant attention, as the alleged abuse of office by a high-ranking official of the Harare City Council has raised concerns about transparency and accountability within the council.

