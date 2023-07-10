Headman Accused of Harassing Senior Citizens, Sparks Outrage in Chikwaka

A cloud of fear and frustration hangs over Chikwaka villages as allegations of harassment and abuse of power against Headman Edmore Mungoni, under Chief Chikwaka, have come to light.

The headman stands accused of subjecting senior citizens to unwarranted arrests and insults during his traditional court sessions, as well as engaging in land grabbing and extortion.

According to concerned villagers who spoke to our publication on condition of anonymity, Mungoni has been misusing his position of authority to target vulnerable members of the community.

“Headman Mungoni has been tormenting us, and we are living in fear. He has been abusing his own court, and those who dare challenge his actions are charged with contempt and will be fined in the form of goats and chickens. The situation has gone out of control.

“Just today (Friday), two senior citizens aged 79 and the other one is almost older and can barely walk have been issued with summons to attend court at Murehwa Magistrates on trumped-up charges of stealing a fence that had been erected on a land that he (Mungoni) had grabbed. That’s how heartless he is,” said one villager.

In a shocking revelation, one villager disclosed that during a recent court session, Mungoni directed inappropriate words of insult towards a fellow community member.

“He shouted offensive words at one villager who was contesting the headman after his land was grabbed. This incident, along with numerous other instances of abusive behavior, has deepened the bitterness among the villagers towards the traditional leader. If his actions are genuine, why is he skipping Chief Chikwaka?” said one villager who identified himself as Jaya.

Concerned villagers believe that Mungoni is colluding with certain officials at the Murehwa Magistrates Court.

They claim that summonses are being issued arbitrarily, with numerous residents summoned to appear before the Murehwa Magistrate Court between July 21 and July 26 allegedly at Mungoni’s behest.

The villagers accuse him of forcibly grabbing ancestral lands for personal use and imposing exorbitant fees on those seeking to construct homes on their own properties.

It has been reported that Mungoni charges a staggering $50 per household for this purpose.

The situation concerning the two elderly men has compelled the villagers to seek intervention from the government.

“We now seek the government to intervene, and we cannot watch our senior citizens continue to be abused in such a way,” Jaya said.

Efforts to obtain a comment from Headman Mungoni were unsuccessful as he was said to be in Harare and only visits the area during weekends.