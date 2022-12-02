Holy Ten Booked To Tour 11 Countries In 2023

Popular hip hop artiste Holy Ten, real name Mukudzei Chitsama, has announced that he is set to tour 11 countries next year, a development that arguably makes him the most booked Zimbabwean artiste.

Holy Ten made the announcement on his social media handles writing, “achauya mujaya (I’m coming), dates to be announced!” much to the glee of his diaspora fans.

He is set to tour South Africa, Botswana, Dubai, United Kingdom, Poland, Germany, Australia, China, Malaysia, Canada and the United States of America.

This comes after he divided opinions across social media platforms when he proclaimed himself the father of local hip-hop before trashing his rival, Voltz JT’s recently released album “Life of Muvhimi.”

In a tweet that evoked mixed emotions, the “Machills” singer fired shots at his rival saying “Life of Muvhimi” proved beyond doubt that Voltz will never surpass what he himself has achieved.

He also advised his former colleague, Saintfloew, to return to Samanyanga Sounds, Holy Ten’s record label, saying it is too soon for him to stand on his own.

“1. Thank you for helping me through the hard phase. 2. Thank you Voltz for proving to the people that you’re still and will always be my son. 3. Saintfloew you’re very talented but you still need Samanyanga Sounds, be humble. 4. Leo Magozz will become the biggest artist in Zim,” wrote Holy Ten on Twitter.