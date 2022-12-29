Ignite Youth Organisation Ends The Year On A High Note

Youth empowerment institution, Ignite Youth Organisation ended the year in style with its third annual awards which were held at an auspicious occasion in the capital earlier this month.

Over 150 outstanding young servant leaders were honoured in 16 different categories, with 35 winners making the cut in a contest that was determined by a panel of judges and another by public vote on Ignite Youth Awards Instagram page.

To add some icing on the cake, performances from fast rising Hip-hop prodigy Voltz JT, supported by Elluzhen, Resonate and Priiest, serenaded guests.

Notable guests who graced the occasion include Provincial Head of Harare Metropolitan Province from the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, Authur Mudarikwa, Youth Development Specialist, Dr. Henry Za Lal Lian, Director of Kites for Peace and Board Member at Ignite Youth Organisation, Suraiya Essof, and Founder and Director of Ignite Youth Organisation, Tadzie Madzima.

Below are some of the scenes from the event.

Some of the winners

Voltz JT Performing

People’s choice winners

. Frontline Hero Category -Theresa Nyava Machadu

. Girl Empowerment Category -Chrystal Bonzo

. Humanitarian Category -Darlington Chapagadza

. Entrepreneurship Category -Tafadzwa Mateketa

. Creative Arts Category -Gladman Madawaenda

. Climate Activism Category -Tawonga Mugwanyu

. Young Influencer Category -Tinaani Nick

. Teen change-maker Category -Makomborero Nhau

. Children’s Rights Category – Rodhina Madzima

. Sports Category -Sneider Adam

. Youth Participation Category -Tinotenda Matenda

. Socio-Tech Innovator Category -Tinashe Macmillan Goko

. Championing Disability Rights Category -Elisha Gumbo

. Role Model Category – Sean Savieri

. Mental Health Category -Tanatswa Chikaura

. Journalism and Media Category -Campus Parade

Judges’ Choice Winners

1. Girl Empowerment Category – Ruvimbo Topodzi

2. Humanitarian Category – Adv. Tyrone Havnar 3.

3. Teen changemaker Category Coach Tanya Mazoe

4. Children’s Rights Category Charline Vuta

5. Frontline Hero Category – Henry Chigama

6. Journalism and Media – Mthabisi Abiot Ndlovu

7. Creative Arts Category -Rodney Mabaleka

8. Championing Disability Rights Category -Bruce Nyoni- Ian Vambe

9. Sports Category – Godfrey Magaramombe

10. Youth Participation Category – Bridgetti Mambondiani- Wayne Trust Mufarinya

11. Role Model Category -Emelda Vhiriri Mahachi

12. Young Influencer Category -Ayanda Candice Sibanda- Marvellous Nyongoro

13. Entrepreneurship Category – Ropafadzo Sandra Shoko (StartUpBae)

14. Mental Health CategorySottovoce Rauch

15. Socio-Tech Innovator CategoryRutendo Mugadza-Mugwagwa

16. Climate Activism Christabel Clotilda Mhiribidi

