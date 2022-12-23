Unity Day Celebrations Honor Girl Child Education



By: Gugulethu Ncube

The Farming Community Educational Trust (FACET). yesterday held a gala meant to raise awareness on ending Gender-based violence, and access to quality and affordable education.

FACET is a community based organisation operating in the Mazowe District with the sole ambition to advocate for quality education and health for young girls in the farming communities.

The unity day celebrations in Mazowe were part of the 16 days of activism against GBV campaigns done by FACET in an effort to eliminate violence against women and girls within the district.

The 22 December celebrations are not the first for the Mazowe community.

“We are happy to have managed to host the 14th unity day celebrations, this year Glengrey is hosting, they rotate each year,” Respect Tsvanhu, the FACET Projects Coordinator said.

“We want to raise the importance of education in the Mazowe District. Child marriages and teen pregnancies have been rampant in this community, this is owed to atizinal mining, through it, education has been shelved as a priority.

“We have taken such holiday celebrations to Implement our education campaigns aimed at inspiring girls and young women on the importance of education,Tsvanhu added.

In such communities, GBV cannot be ignored. Children are growing in abusive invironments, sexual exploitation and abuse of children has been on the rise.

“It is through such campaigns that we educate and sensitize on the need to report all forms of abuse.

“Our sister organisation Students and Youth Working on Reproductive Health Action Team SAYWHAT has a toll free line which is accessed by dialing 577, a service available around the clock to address gender inequalities and offer psychosocial support,”she added.

Tsvanhu noted that her organisation seeks to see a Mazowe community free of child labour, a form of abuse that children have fallen prey to just make ends meet and have their next meal.

“We want to do more. Any well wisher can reach to us on our social media platforms. Together we can do more!” she said.

