Improve Health Workers’ Protective Equipment Gvt Urged

The Zimbabwe Professional Nurses Union (ZPNU) has called on the Government to improve on Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for all health workers in the country as Covid -19 ravages.

Speaking to 263Chat, ZPNU secretary general, Douglas Chikobvu said nurses are ready to serve the country in the wake of Covid -19 but without PPE they cannot continue.

“We do not have Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to date and this has deliberately left nurses contemplating as to whether they can continue saving or else they can be served with the disease themselves.

“Our demand is very clear provide us with proper, adequate PPE in relation to the risk and hazard in context, this demand should not be misconstrued or misinterpreted or bear any opposite connotations. We genuinely declare as nurses we are ready to serve once this is done,” said Chikobvu

Hospitals according to Chikobvu are operating as clinics because of lack of resources.

“The challenge we have at hand is that we have allowed our hospitals to exist as clinics because we lack resources. We also want to encourage our epidemiologist, researchers and all stakeholder and citizens to work hand in glove as we fight the global epidemic together. Unity of purpose should prevails at this crucial time and moment,” he said

Chikobvu called upon the discharge of patients from hospitals except emergency cases among other measures.

“We call upon government to limit hospital visit (1 visit per day)-1 visitor per patient. Nurses should rotate and serve a day per week and go into self-isolation if possible. Above all trained teams on Covid 19 to regularly update and give news in for as it arises timely”

Chikobvu called on the government to engage nurses unions (Zina and Zpnu) and if possible get views of their members as it is critical in successfully dealing with epidemic decisively and timely.

The calls come in the wake of the coronavirus that has since claimed one life in the country.