Innovative Elections Dashboard Launches Online

Content Creators Network ZW-a network made up of several of Zimbabwe’s digital and community media houses has set up an election dashboard to support the upcoming 2023 general elections with credible information in an era compromised by disinformation.

The website is a first of its kind in the country providing a one-stop shop portal for all election-related content, news, analysis, and commentary.

The platform will serve as an opportunity for Zimbabwean voters to search and engage with the trends related to the Presidential, legislative and local authorities’ candidates and ensure that they make informed choices on whom they choose to vote for.

The portal includes provincial maps, demographics, a violence tracker, number of candidates and political parties and other election related data.

The Elections Dashboard is updated in real time with the latest election news and results. Similarly, the violence tracker is updated in real time in collaboration with the Zimbabwe Human Rights Monitoring Platform.

“We are really excited to launch our Elections Dashboard,” said Content ZW Convenor, Samm Farai Monro also known as Comrade Fatso.

“This website is a brand new innovation on the Zimbabwe election scene as its will provide you with interactive elections maps, swing states graphics and even a MyCandidate platform where voters can search and see who their candidates are in their specific constituencies.”

The Elections Dashboard is available now at http://zimbabweelections2023.co.zw and is designed to be mobile friendly.

The project is in collaboration with Election Resource Center and Protect Defenders who run the Zimbabwe Human Rights Monitoring Platform.

To make the dashboard as extensive as possible, the dashboard is also leveraging on a partnership with Open Cities Lab to build in and populate the candidates’ data and map out the country in line with the new delimitation report.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

