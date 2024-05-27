Tendo Electronics Triumphs at Schneider Electric MEA Conference

Tendo Electronics (Pvt) Ltd, Zimbabwe’s premier critical infrastructure service provider, has once again solidified its position as a regional leader in data center design, build, and maintenance.

The company was recently honored with the prestigious title of “Data Centre Partner of the Year 2023 – Southern Africa” by Schneider Electric at the annual Middle East and Africa (MEA) Conference held in Tbilisi, Georgia.

This prestigious event celebrates the highest-performing partners across the MEA region. Tendo Electronics, the only Schneider Electric Elite Partner for Data Centres in Zimbabwe, received this accolade for the second consecutive year, having previously won the award in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, in June 2023.

Mike Kamungeremu, Managing Director of Tendo Electronics, expressed his pride and excitement over the recognition. “Our vision has always been to become a regional market leader in what we do, and we have always believed to achieve that feat using local resources. This award is an affirmation of the great work we have done in building a team with world-class capabilities, a team made up of 100% boys and girls, a team that has been offering world-class solutions not just in Zimbabwe but in Africa,” Kamungeremu said.

Tendo Electronics has been a key player in Zimbabwe’s data center landscape, having designed and built over 85% of the data centers used by parastatals, telecom companies, and financial institutions in the country over the past decade. The company’s commitment to excellence and innovation has cemented its role as a cornerstone of Zimbabwe’s national digital infrastructure backbone.

Reflecting on the company’s journey, Kamungeremu noted, “Over the past decade, we have designed and built more than 85% of the data centers being used in Zimbabwe by parastatals, telecoms companies, and financial services institutions.” He emphasized that the award should serve as a launchpad for Tendo Electronics’ ambitions to expand across the continent. “We are now aiming to become the leading data center and infrastructure solutions provider in the whole of Africa,” he added.

Tendo Electronics has a longstanding partnership with Schneider Electric, a global leader in digital automation and energy management with a revenue of EUR 36 billion in 2023. This collaboration has enabled Tendo Electronics to maintain the highest levels of partner certification in Zimbabwe and the region, showcasing their elite status and critical skills in deploying cutting-edge data center solutions.

The company’s regional dominance is the result of continuous investment in premier skills and technology. Tendo Electronics has extended its expertise beyond Zimbabwe, deploying infrastructure in countries like Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Notably, in 2022, Tendo Electronics deployed the first Schneider Electric Pre-Fabricated Data Centre Solution in Sub-Saharan Africa, a milestone achieved in Kabwe, Zambia, for a pan-African financial services organization.

In addition to their data center prowess, Tendo Electronics offers integrated solutions, including UPS systems, standby generators, inverters, CCTV, access control, fire suppression, air conditioning, building management systems, solar solutions, and remote monitoring and energy management services.