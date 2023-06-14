Job Sikhala Reflects On One Year In Remand Detention

Incarcerated Zengeza West legislator, Job Sikhala has penned a heartfelt letter from Chikurubi Maximum Prison reflecting on his one year of pre-trial detention on allegations of inciting public violence.

Sikhala is accused of inciting public violence in the wake of slain CCC activist Moreblessing Ali’s funeral in Chitungwiza’s Nyatsime area last year.

The letter, filled with hope, sheds light on the injustices he has faced and the unwavering spirit that sustains him.

“The 14th of June 2023 marks the end of one full twelve-month cycle of my incarceration. It also marks the beginning of another cycle. I do not know how many more twelve-month cycles I shall endure in this dungeon. Only my oppressors know. I do not care at all. They can confine my physical being, but they can never confine my spirit. My resolve remains unshaken. I have not lost hope. I will never lose hope. I do not hope for justice in my own matters. Oppressors never serve justice. Oppressors have no shame,” wrote Sikhala.

Sikhala who is lawyer for the Ali family says he stands firm in his belief that representing his client’s interests and speaking out against oppression are fundamental rights, not crimes.

“I have hope, that one day, the spirit of Moreblessing All will finally find rest and be at peace. I have hope that one day the family of Moreblessing will be comforted. I have hope that one day, Zimbabwe will be counted among the family of progressive and democratic nations. The oppressor’s reign is nigh. For it is darkest when dawn draws near. When-ever the drum beats the loudest, it is about to burst,” he said.

According to his own account, the array of allegations leveled against him lacks substance and are plot to taint his track record.

“The story of my arrest has been told countless times. My detractors have yarned so many tales and woven so many versions of why I was arrested and remain in detention. They have invented the biggest lie to cover their shame for jailing an innocent man. Lies have short legs.

“They claim that I violated a bail condition. What nonsense! If I did, what has stopped them from holding an inquiry in accordance with the law, to establish whether any bail condition was violated or not? What has stopped them, from bail estreatment in that matter in accordance with the law. They have not done so. They cannot do so! For, no bail condition was ever violated!” he said

Sikhala shares an emotional quote from Nelson Mandela’s speech during the Rivonia Trial, which has deeply influenced his moral.

He highlights his dedication to fighting against all forms of domination, cherishing the ideal of a democratic and free society where harmony and equal opportunities prevail.

