Call for Suppliers – Distribution of Bulk SMS

VENDOR PRE – QUALIFICATION DOCUMENT

PREQUALIFICATION NO: IYWD/PROC/2024-2025b

Issued on 23 October, 2024 Submission date: on or before 06 November 2024

About Us:

Founded in 2009, the Institute for Young Women Development (IYWD) is a young feminist organisation with proven experience in promoting the participation of young women to inform and influence socio-economic and political decision-making processes. The IYWD is committed to mobilising and strengthening the voice and power of young women in marginalized communities to challenge the systems and norms that oppress them. Anchored in young women’s lives and demands, we envision a society where all young women have a voice, are respected, and are able to live a life of dignity. Through community organizing, raising political consciousness, movement-building, documentation and thinking alongside marginalised young women we create pathways to imagine a better future and promote and defend rights and wellbeing.

The IYWD are implementing various projects in 4 provinces of Zimbabwe- Manicaland, Mashonaland East, Mashonaland Central and Midlands.

The IYWD invites applications from interested vendors (Including current suppliers’ / Service providers) for pre-qualification for the supply of goods and provision of services for the period November 2024 to October 2025.

CATEGORY A.-SUPPLY REF. NO. DESCRIPTION OF SUPPLIES IYWD/PROC/2024/2-12 Distribution of Bulk SMS

1. Prequalification Instructions

Introduction

The IYWD referred to as the “IYWD” invites applications from interested vendors (including current suppliers’ / service providers) for prequalification for the supply of goods and provision of services to the organization for the period November 2024 – October 2025.

1.2 Prequalification Objective

The main objective is to provide goods and services under relevant tenders/quotations to IYWD as and when required during the stated period.

1.3 Invitation to Pre-Qualification

Suppliers/service providers registered with Registrar of Companies under the Laws of Zimbabwe in respective merchandise or services OR unregistered enterprises licensed to operate are invited to submit their Pre-Qualification documents so that they may be pre- qualified for submission of quotations. Bids will be submitted in complete lots singly or in combination. The prospective suppliers are required to provide the required information for pre-qualification

1.4 Experience

Prospective suppliers and service providers must have carried out successful undertaking and delivery of services. Potential suppliers’/service providers must demonstrate the willingness and commitment to meet the pre-qualification criteria.

1.5 Prequalification Document

Attached is a downloadable link to the Pre-Qualification Questionnaire which must be completed by the prospective suppliers

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1nzbPZfYWiugVRL4zV_nmlbvZ7tLXrcHh/edit?usp=s haring&ouid=104907216354712978530&rtpof=true&sd=true

In order to be considered for pre-qualification, prospective suppliers/consultants must submit all the information herein requested and any bidder who does not meet all the relevant requirements will be

1.7 Submission of Pre-Qualification Documents

A copy of the completed pre-qualification questionnaire and other requested information, indicating tender number and category, shall be submitted through email not later than 25 May 2024.

The completed pre-qualification questionnaire and attendant documents must have reference no; IYWD/PROC/2024/2025 with the category

The subject line should be: PRE-QUALIFICATION OF VENDORS 2024-2025: REFERENCE NO………. CATEGORY NO……….

IYWD reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids and due to the high volumes of responses, will not be able to give feedback to each and every prospective supplier and hence, are not bound to give reasons for their decision

1.8 Questions Arising from Documents

Questions that may arise from the pre-qualification documents should be directed to the Procurement Committee on the following address finance@iywd.org.

All sections of the questionnaire should be completed.

Notes for completion

Please complete in English

Please do not use

Please include, where appropriate, any supporting All enclosures should be clearly marked with the name of your organisation and the question to which they refer. All information you give will be treated as confidential by IYWD. Applicants are advised that they are solely responsible for bearing their costs and expenses incurred in connection with the preparation of responses and submission of the completed PQQ and all future stages of the selection and evaluation process. Under no circumstances will IYWD or any of its managers, be liable for any costs or expenses borne by an applicant in this procurement process . Please note that if any of the information supplied in your PQQ response regarding the Applicant changes during evaluation period, you are required to notify IYWD and accordingly, giving details of the



IYWD reserves the right to reject or disqualify an Applicant where:

the PQQ response is submitted late, is completed incorrectly, is incomplete or fails to meet IYWD’s submission requirements and conditions as set out in these guidance notes;

the Applicant is guilty of serious misrepresentation in relation to its application and/or the procurement process;

there is a change identity, control, financial standing or other factor impacting on the selection and/or evaluation process affecting the Applicant; and/or

There is a material conflict of interest arising between IYWD and the

1.13 IYWD reserves the right to:

cancel the selection and evaluation process at any stage;

require an Applicant to clarify its response in writing and/or provide additional information; and/or

Amend the terms, conditions and/or requirements of the tender process including the PQQ/pre-selection

1.14 Evaluation of responses to the PQQ

This section sets out the basis of evaluation of responses to the PQQ. The purpose of defining the basis for evaluation of responses is to ensure that PQQs will be evaluated consistently and objectively. The evaluation will be in two stages:

Stage 1:

Mandatory requirements

This is a sieving stage. An assessment will be made whether to evaluate the applicant’s submission or not. All requirements must be met in order to move to stage 2 of the evaluation process

Stage 2

Compliance and eligibility – This is a hurdle stage. An assessment will be made of whether each Applicant’s responses to the PQQ are complete, whether tax compliance certificate is valid and, applicant has sufficient references under the category of interest. If lacking, the application will be disqualified at this

Stage 3

Detailed evaluation – The responses to the PQQ questions will be scored. The score for each question is given in a separate

Compliance and eligibility

This first stage of the evaluation is designed to determine whether an Applicant’s response is complete and complies with the requirements in the

Completeness of Information

Applicants are required to submit complete data. IYWD may notify an Applicant if required data appears to have been omitted from their response, stating the period within which such information must be provided. IYWD reserves the right to eliminate at this stage of the assessment any Applicant who fails to provide information required in the right form and in sufficient depth within the specified period after a reminder has been

1.14.3 Eligibility

Any Applicant who fails to answer any question in the PQQ relating to convictions under procurement, improper contract performance, health and safety or environmental/pollution legislation or any other criminal prosecutions may be excluded from further However, in the event that the Applicant declares that it has been found guilty in any such prosecution, IYWD will determine in the light of all the circumstances whether the matter(s) disclosed are so material as to justify exclusion of the Applicant from further consideration.

Conflicts

The declaration of a potential conflict of interest will not result in automatic disqualification of an IYWD will assess the likelihood of any conflict affecting

dealing with the conflict, in deciding whether or not to consider the Applicant If it appears likely that the conflict will have such an effect, IYWD will discuss the matter with the Applicant and seek to agree a method for dealing with the conflict satisfactorily. If not, the applicant will be disqualified at this stage.

Detailed evaluation

The detailed evaluation entails evaluating and scoring the Applicant’s responses to a series of structured questions, the decision of the evaluators will be pass or fail.

Financial

The financial appraisal of Part 5 aims to establish from formal (audited) annual accounts, and the other information requested, whether:

applicant organisations have sufficient resources to support a contract

the prices of the services and/or goods are in line with standard market rates

Evaluation Criteria/Scoring:

The following are pre-requisite for evaluation (Compulsory requirements)

Certificate of incorporation/Registration Valid Tax compliance certificate

3. Value Added Tax Registration Evaluation Criteria No. Requirement Score i. Certified Copy of Certificate of Registration/Incorporatio n Mandatory