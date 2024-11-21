Court Removes Yagden Engineering Directors from Remand

A Harare magistrate has removed from remand Yagden Engineering directors Wayne Williams and Regis Maburutse, who faced theft charges for 35 unassembled motorcycles.

The accusation came from Tony Renato Sarpo, a former director of the company who initially denied ownership of the motor bikes but later contradicted himself.

Williams and Maburutse were dragged to court on theft allegations sometime in March this year, and they made several applications to have the matter removed from remand.

At one time, Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi raised a jurisdictional concern regarding the reasons the matter was remanded in Harare rather than being remanded in Chiredzi where the allegations were stemming from.

However, on Thursday, the State, represented by prosecutor Rufaro Chonzi, applied to the court to remove the accused persons from remand.

Magistrate Apollonia Marutya granted the application.

Meanwhile, one of Yagden former employee, Solomon Mateta is currently in custody in Bulawayo after being accused of unlawful entry and theft.

It is the State’s case that on August 31, 2024, the complainant (Yagden Engineering) secured their company and left.

On September 1, the accused used duplicate keys to enter, forced open a safe, stole US$4,500, and left undetected.

Further allegations are that on November 13, Mateta returned, was interrupted by security, and was arrested with the duplicate keys.

Yagden Engeneering is also embroiled in another dispute with another former employee, Raymond Mufudza, after he reportedly failed to surrender some company documents after he was dismissed from work.

The matter is still pending at the Harare Magistrates’ Court.

