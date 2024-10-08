Warriors Gear Up for Crucial AFCON Qualifiers Against Namibia

The Zimbabwean Senior Men’s National Soccer team coach Michael Nees says his troops are raring to go as they prepare for two crucial Group J Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 qualifiers against Namibia.

Speaking ahead of the encounters, Warriors Head coach Michael Nees expressed optimism about the team’s readiness, despite the late arrivals of some key players.

“Actually, we are still waiting for some players. We have different groups, one from Europe, one from South Africa, and another from Harare. Then we have a few others like Gerald from the Middle East and Teenage from the US,” said Nees

While the full squad is expected to be assembled just before the match, Nees remains confident.

“We are not yet complete, but everybody will be fresh and ready by Wednesday,” he added.

Nees also addressed the absence of French based striker Tino Kadewere, who is sidelined due to injury.

“Tino plays at a very high level, and it’s unfortunate he couldn’t make it, but injuries are part of the game.” Nees said

He highlighted the strength and morale of the players who have arrived.

“The players who are here deserve the trust and confidence from all of us. Everybody arrived in good spirits, and we are happy with the characters in the squad,” he said

The coach acknowledged the limited preparation time, with only one full session before the match.

“We must always be realistic—what can you work on in such a session? It’s not always about training; it’s also a mental approach and focus from the players,” he said

The games will be played without a full crowd, but Nees believes that the team will still feel the support.

“Of course, football is for fans, but we take it as it is. Even when spectators are not here, you can feel the support before the game. The players know the fans are behind them,” Nees said

The Warriors will face Namibia on Thursday, followed by another clash on Monday.

