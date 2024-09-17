VACANCIES: Mining Manager & Geologist

Our client in Gold Mining based in Chegutu is looking for suitable candidates for the roles below. Applications are invited from suitable candidates who are willing to work in Chegutu.

Mining Manager – with experience in gold mining.

– with experience in gold mining. Geologist – with experience in gold mining.

A generous salary package will be offered to the successful candidate. If you possess the required attributes and competencies, please attach your CV in Word format and send it to: cvs@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw

Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.